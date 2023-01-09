Quinnen Williams wants a new deal: “I want to be compensated for what I am.”

The New York Jets have a bevy of roster decisions to make during the 2023 offseason: none perhaps more important than Quinnen Williams.

Williams was easily the most dominant Jet this season totaling 12 sacks, a fumble recovered, and his first career pro-bowl nod. He was also named Player of the Month in October for his dominance both as a pass rusher and run stuffer. Following his career year in Gang Green, the former third-overall pick is looking for a new deal.

“Everyone knows I am a team guy…but I do want a contract done before the offseason program.” Williams told reporters Monday morning. “I feel like I deserve to have a contract done before the offseason program because I’ve done everything right on and off the field.”

Williams is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will make over $9.5 million this season. His current contract sits 19th amongst the highest-paid defensive tackles in football. Williams’ production though has been amongst the league’s best. The Jets pro-bowler is fourth among defensive tackles in sacks and tied for 8th overall across the NFL.

But it’s not all about the dollars and cents for the Jets’ best player this season.

“I just want to be compensated for what I am. It’s not how much money I make but I’ll let my agent handle that.” Williams said.

The Jets captain also said he would not attend the offseason program if he did not have a new deal leaving New York with the unenviable task of looking to lock up one of the best and brightest young defensive players in football. He was also named as “unanimous” MVP for the Jets 2022-23 season named back in late December.

“He’s a dominant force on the inside. He makes it easier for everyone to do their job. He has a great relationship with all his teammates. He’s deserving of everything he’s gotten this year.” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said.

New York has their hands full this offseason regardless of looming contract talks with Quinnen Williams. The Jets finished 7-10 this season in large part due to their struggles offensively. While the Jets will certainly be in the market for one of the top quarterbacks available, they haven’t signed a first-round player to a second contract since Mohammad Wilkerson who was drafted in 2011.

How Joe Douglas and the Jets handle the Quinnen Williams contract talks will go a long way to deciding the Jets’ future beyond 2023. According to Spotrac, the Jets are slated to have $15 million in cap space at the start of the offseason.

And it appears much of that will be going to their breakout superstar in the middle.

