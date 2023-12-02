Quantcast
Sports

Rangers rally from two-goal deficit to outlast Predators 4-3

By: Associated Press Posted on
Dec 2, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrates after a goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers rallied from two goals down to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Saturday.

Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider, and Ryan Lindgren also scored for New York, winners of five of six. Adam Fox had three assists Jonny Brodzinski added two, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots.

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and Roman Josi and Colton Sissons also scored for Nashville, who have lost consecutive games after winning six straight. Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves.’

The Rangers trailed 2-0 and 3-1 before scoring three straight.

Dec 2, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) celebrates after a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sissons made it 3-1 at 7:28 of the second, scoring on a short-handed breakaway. It gave him all three of Nashville’s short-handed goals this season. Entering Saturday, the Islanders’ Simon Holmstrom and Colorado’s Logan O’Connor were tied for the NHL lead with three short-handed goals.

Kreider drew New York back within a goal at 8:52, just after that power play expired. It was his 14th of the season.

Just 19 seconds later, with the Rangers back on a power play, Trocheck redirected Mika Zibanejad’s pass past Lankinen to tie the score.

Lindgren then gave the Rangers their first lead of the day at 5:10 of the third, when his pass attempt from the left circle hit off of the skate of Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon in front and past Lankinen.

O’Reilly scored the game’s first goal at 6:19 of the opening period. Liam Foudy’s cross-ice passing attempt deflected off the stick of New York forward Will Cuylle and right to O’Reilly in the left circle, where he beat Shesterkin on the short side with a wrist shot.

O’Reilly’s 11 goals place him one behind Filip Forsberg for the team lead.

Josi doubled the Nashville lead with 4:08 left in the first. With the Predators on a power play, Josi stickhandled to the high slot before snapping a wrist shot through traffic past Shesterkin low on the stick side.

Trouba got the Rangers on the scoreboard 31 seconds into the second when Trocheck found him in front with a pass from behind the Nashville net.

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is the New York Jets beat reporter for amNewYork. He also covers the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Eagles for Metro Philadelphia. He is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter with previous stops at ESPN and CBS Sports. You can reach him by email for any questions at ([email protected]) or through X (@Nick_Faria1720).

