Rangers great Henrik Lundqvist to undergo open heart surgery | amNewYork

Legendary New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist announced on Monday morning that he will undergo open-heart surgery.

“Last three weeks, my focus has shifted from training camp and the upcoming season to my health and what I can and can’t do,” Lundqvist wrote. “Scheduled for an open heart surgery now — aortic valve replacement, aortic root and ascending aortic replacement, to be more exact.

“We all have our mountains to climb. Staying positive here and set on the road to recovery.”

The 38-year-old announced on Dec. 17 that he would not participate in the 2021 NHL season with the Washington Capitals because of a heart condition.

“It breaks my heart (literally) to share this news,” he wrote. “I will not be joining the Capitals this upcoming season. After many weeks of tests and conversations with specialists around the country, it’s been determined that a heart condition will prevent me from taking the ice. Together, we have decided that the risk of playing before remedying my condition is too high. So I will spend the coming months figuring out the best course of action.”

Lundqvist signed a one-year deal with Washington earlier this year after his contract was bought out by the Rangers — ending a 15-year spell with the franchise that saw him develop into the best goalie in franchise history. He ranks first in wins, saves, save percentage, and shutouts.