Rangers get Jaro Halak his first win, Ryan Lindgren tallies 3 assists in 3-1 victory over Ottawa

For a team that has been reeling the last few games, the New York Rangers turned to some unlikely players to end their three-game losing streak. It certainly worked out Wednesday night.

Jaroslav Halak recorded his first win as a New York Ranger, and Ryan Lindgren’s impressive offensive showing paved the way for a Rangers’ 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

“We played as a team, we won as a team. We got great goaltending…you want your players in front of the net and we got a couple of deflections and rebounds so hopefully, that will carry over.” Gerard Gallant told reporters.

Lindgren was a key cog all night for the New York Rangers. The top defenseman had an assist in all three Ranger goals, his second multi-point outing in his last three games while also making key defensive plays throughout the contest.

Lindgren’s first assist came off a deflection from Jimmy Vesey who buried the shot and gave New York the early 1-0 lead. The fourth line of Barclay Goodrow, Sammy Blais, and Julien Gauthier later gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead when Goodrow deflected another Lindgren shot for the early lead.

As has been the team’s struggles though, the 2-0 lead was not safe.

Shane Pinto would take advantage of a Jacob Trouba turnover, cut the deficit to one point late in the second period, and keep the Blueshirt faithful on the edge of their seats.

But Lindgren would step up again when he recorded his third assist of the game, this time finding Chris Kreider in front of the net for the 3-1 lead. The former second-round pick wasn’t the only impressive player Wednesday night.

Jaroslav Halak came into Wednesday’s contest with an 0-5-1 record as a Ranger but recorded 35 saves in his first win since signing a one-year, $1,500,000 deal with New York during the offseason.

Every time we lose we have to turn the page…it’s a long season. We need everyone to play well. It takes everyone to win a game like this and you saw it tonight.” Halak said after the game.

The win gives the Rangers an 11-9-4 record and at a tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 4th spot in the Metropolitan division. New York will be back in action on Friday when they are back at MSG to face these same Senators.

Game Notes

Vitali Kravtsov made his first start after a nine-game hiatus. The former first-round pick made a few solid plays as he tries to get used to the NHL speed. Wednesday night’s contest was just his seventh big league start of the season.”I thought he played really well. I’m really happy for him.” Gallant said after the game.

Lindgren’s performance came when he took a tough block that made him have to come off the ice for a small time. Vincent Trocheck also played after being a gametime decision. “He’s been great for us all year,” Gallant explained after the game in regards to Lindgren.

There were several forward line changes but the most pronounced came on the defensive end. Jacob Trouba ended up playing with Zac Jones while K’Andre Miller got ice time with Braden Schneider. Before the game, the Miller-Trouba pairing had given up the most goals in hockey.

