Rangers, expected to welcome back Ryan Lindgren after 2 game absence

The New York Rangers’ recent three-game slide has all but highlighted the importance of 24 year-old-old Ryan Lindgren.

As a part of the trade that sent Rick Nah to Boston in 2018, Lindgren has been a true staple of the Rangers’ defensive lines since that time and has offered consistent and stable play as one of the best defenders in hockey.

After an upper-body injury he suffered during a 5-2 loss to Boston last week, Lindgren is expected back in the starting lineup Thursday night when the team heads to Detroit to take on the Red Wings.

Lindgren’s return is a sight for sore eyes for a Rangers team that has been reeling since his absence. New York has dropped their last three games, the latest of which, was a 4-3 contest to the Islanders in which the team gave a 3-1 lead-up in the final period.

Of course, while Lindgren’s expected to return Thursday night, the defense for the Blueshirts isn’t 100% healthy. Captain, Jacob Trouba missed practice Wednesday which the Rangers listed as “maintenance day”.

This has been the case though with Trouba regularly since the season started. Head coach Gerard Gallant told reporters Wednesday that Trouba was going through some nagging injuries but that “He gets ready for the games as much as he can… He’s a warrior.”

New York looks to end their three-game losing streak with a matchup against a Detroit Red Wings team that has won four of their last five contests. The return of Ryan Lindgren will be sure to help the Rangers get back to their winning ways.

