Rangers

Rangers conclude latest controversy: trade Nils Lundkvist to Dallas for 2023 1st round pick

Rangers trade Nils Lundkvist

It appears the long stand-off between the New York Rangers and Nils Lundkvist is coming to a close. 

According to reports, the 22-year-old defenseman has been traded to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2023 first-round selection. 

The latest reports come after the team had reportedly been shopping their former first-round selection after Lundkvist’s camp had requested a trade during the 2021-22 season. Lundkvist’s camp reported that the Swede would not report to training camp while the team facilitated a trade. 

The 2023 first-round selection is top-10 protected and will be an unconditional first in 2024 if the rollover takes place. 

Lundkvist played in 25 games for the Rangers in 2021-22, while totaling 4 points with three assists. The 22-year-old averaged 13:56 minutes on the ice at the NHL level. In Hartford, Lundkvist tallied three goals and 12 assists in 35 games for the AHL affiliate.

Lundkvist had been buried under the depth chart of top defensive prospects that the Rangers currently hold. While Zac Jones, Matt Robertson, and others are expected to compete on the final defensive line with Braden Schneider, the young core of players currently on the Rangers roster, players like K’Andre Miller, Schneider, and Fox are seen as stalwarts on the roster already. 

The New York Rangers now have two first-round picks in a loaded 2023 draft class that is considered one of the most talented in recent years. The team will have seven picks in total for next year’s class. 

For Lundkvist, he gets the opportunity to compete for a starting position on a team that needs more defensive help. 

Nick Faria

