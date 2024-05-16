BREAKING | Rangers beat Hurricanes to advance to Eastern Conference Finals

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Four unanswered goals in the third period delivered the New York Rangers to the Eastern Conference Finals as they defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 in Game 6 to win the series 4 games to 2.

Entering the third period, Rangers fans were in a desperate mood with the Blueshirts down two goals, and potentially looking at a seventh and deciding game after taking a 3-0 lead in the series.

But Chris Krieder put the team on his back in the third and deciding period, scoring goals in the 7th, 11th and 16th minutes. The hat trick put the Rangers on top to stay, and despite Carolina pressure, goaltender Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers defense would not let another puck slip through their net.

Inside the last minute of regulation, Barclay Goodrow sent the puck down the ice and into the open Carolina net, put the finishing touches on one of the great come-from-behind victories in Rangers playoff history.

The victory puts the Rangers back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three years. They will play the winner of the Florida Panthers-Boston Bruins series for a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals. The series will begin early next week.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com for further updates.