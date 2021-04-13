Rangers sign national champion d-man Zac Jones | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Rangers announced on Tuesday morning that they have agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with their third-round draft pick in defenseman Zac Jones, who will forego his junior season at the University of Massachusetts to begin his professional career.

His deal is for three years three-year worth $832.5K NHL/$70K AHL with a signing bonus of $92.5K, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Jones skated in 29 collegiate games with UMass this year, recording nine goals and 15 assists to go with a plus-17 rating as he helped the Minutemen win the NCAA National Championship over the weekend over St. Cloud State.

He was named to the NCAA’s East Second All-American Team, the Hockey East Second All-Star Team, and the Frozen Four All-Tournament Team.

The 5-foot-11 blueliner ranked second among all defensemen in the NCAA in goals, third in points, tied for third in shots on goal, and eighth in assists.

Before heading to college, Jones played for the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he was named the USHL Rookie of the Year in 2018-19, leading all defensemen in assists. He was selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2019 draft following that campaign.

In international play, Jones represented the United States at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording a goal and an assist in five games.