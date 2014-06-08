Rangers vs. Kings Stanley Cup Game 3 notables

The Rangers head back to Madison Square Garden tonight for Game 3 of the Final after dropping the first two …

Rick Nash collides with Jake Muzzin during Game 1 of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Staples Center on June 4, 2014. Photo Credit: François Payard Patisserie

The Rangers head back to Madison Square Garden tonight for Game 3 of the Final after dropping the first two games to the Kings. The Blueshirts squandered two-goal leads in both contests before losing in overtime. Here’s a look at some notable, unfortunate numbers heading into tonight’s matchup.

3 Rick Nash, who led the Rangers with 26 goals in the regular season, has just three in 22 games during this year’s playoff run. All the goals came against the Canadiens after Nash failed to light the lamp in the first two rounds. The Rangers need their leading scorer to find the back of the net like he did in Montreal to help dig them out of the early two-game hole.

50:03 In the first two games of the Final, the Rangers have held the lead for 50 minutes and 3 seconds. The Kings have yet to lead the Blueshirts in regulation.

13.5% The Rangers ranked 15th in power play percentage (18.2%) during the regular season while the Kings found themselves in 27th (15.1%). However, Los Angeles has scored on 18 of 75 opportunities this postseason (24%) while New York has connected on only 12 of 89 (13.5%).