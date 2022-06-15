Rays manager on overturned play that helped Yankees: ‘There were probably 35,000 fans that were pretty shocked’

A day later, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash still wasn’t sure of what to make of the decision to overturn a play in the sixth inning that helped the New York Yankees the night before.

As a refresher, Harold Ramirez hit a chopper back to starter Gerrit Cole and the Yankees starter quickly sent the ball to second, but the throw appeared to pull Gleyber Torres off the bag. Yandy Diaz was originally called safe, but after the Yankees challenged the play and the call was changed to an out.

The play ended up being a significant moment as Cole got out of the inning to hold the Rays without a run. A day later Cash was asked if he had any further thoughts on what had happened.

“I looked at them today. I don’t know what to say,” he said ahead of the second game between the Yankees and Rays at Yankee Stadium. “They had zoom-in angles that maybe we’re not privy to. There were probably 35,000 fans that were pretty shocked along with our dugout, so that’s it. I don’t know what else to say.”

The Rays weren’t the only ones that were surprised by the end result. Several Yankees players had said that they didn’t the call would be overturned when they addressed reporters on Tuesday night. Among them was Cole himself.

Wednesday marked the second of the series between the Yankees and Rays and continued a span that pit them against several division rivals over a grueling stretch.