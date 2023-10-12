Red Bulls’ John Tolkin, Daniel Edelman named to MLS’ 22 Under 22

John Tolkin (left) with Daniel Edelman (right). (Photo courtesy of the New York Red Bulls)

Two New York Red Bulls homegrown talents, defender John Tolkin and midfielder Daniel Edelman have been named to Major League Soccer’s annual “22 Under 22” list, which ranks the top players in the league under the age of 22.

Tolkin, who was recently named to the United States Olympic camp for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, is making his second consecutive appearance on the list — the 21-year-old ranking No. 6.

In 25 MLS appearances this season, he’s scored two goals with six assists, earning MLS All-Star Game honors where he and a collection of the American league’s stars played English Premier League giants Arsenal. The Chatham, NJ native also received his first senior cap with the United States men’s national team during the Gold Cup this summer.

Edelman, a holding midfielder who has experienced a meteoric rise over the last year, makes his first appearance on the list, coming in at No. 21. The 20-year-old made 22 MLS appearances this season, posting one goal and one assist.

Once considered an undersized prospect struggling to carve his niche on the American soccer scene, the Warren, NJ native also captained the United States U-20 team at the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

Their contributions have kept the Red Bulls’ playoff hopes alive despite struggling to find consistent goal-scoring this season. With just one game remaining, a win over Nashville SC would clinch the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, which is the final postseason spot remaining.

