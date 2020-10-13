Report: Jets trying to trade Le’Veon Bell again

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The relationship between Le’Veon Bell and the New York Jets is beyond repair.

According to the New York Daily News, the Jets are trying to trade the All-Pro running back after just one-plus seasons with the team.

They just have over two weeks to get such a deal done with the NFL’s trade deadline looming at the end of the month.

This comes shortly after head coach Adam Gase chastised Bell for “liking” tweets bashing how the Jets have utilized the star back.

“I hate that’s the route that we go with all this,” Gase said. “Instead of just talking to me about it but seems the way that guys want to do it nowadays.”

Gase has made it clear of his displeasure of the signing of Bell dating back to his arrival to the Meadowlands after signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal last season. It was a chunk of cash the head coach believed could have been spent elsewhere to address a team that is now, by far, one of the worst in football.

The Jets tried to trade him last year before the trade deadline when Bell wouldn’t accept a pay cut.

All the while, Gase has set Bell up to fail by not setting up the offense to meet his proper potential as a dangerous dual-threat running back that made three Pro Bowls while he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s a theme that runs true throughout the organization, most notably with third-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who is languishing behind a sieve-like offensive line with a lack of legitimate playmaking weapons on the outside.

Bell is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry and 50.5 yards per game with the Jets in 17 games.