Rio Olympics features plenty of international stars to watch

Star power isn’t limited to American athletes. Here’s a look at a few of the biggest international stars chasing gold in Brazil.

Usain Bolt

The Jamaican speed demon, who has been dogged by hamstring issues this year, has his sights set on becoming the first sprinter to win gold in the 100-, 200- and 4×100-meter relay in three consecutive Olympics. At 29, this may be Bolt’s last stand on the biggest stage.

Novak Djokovic

Despite a setback at Wimbledon that ended his streak of four consecutive major titles, the Djoker is a strong favorite to claim men’s singles tennis gold for Serbia. The 2008 bronze medalist’s toughest challenge is Britain’s Andy Murray, who took home gold in London four years ago.

Neymar

For all of Brazil’s men’s soccer accomplishments on the World Cup stage, this Games’ host nation has yet to win gold in the Olympics. FC Barcelona star Neymar will look to change that and erase the sour memory of their lopsided loss to Germany in the World Cup two years ago.

Kohei Uchimura

Japan’s top male gymnast captured all-around gold in 2012, his first to go along with four silvers over the past two Olympics. Uchimura may add three more golds this year in the all-around, horizontal bar and team competition.