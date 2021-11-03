Giants injured RB Saquon Barkley tests positive for COVID-19

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Head coach Joe Judge announced on Wednesday that running backs coach Burton Burns had tested positive for the virus after he was one of 13 members of the Giants who initially tested positive. However, after retests, Burns was the only person who tested positive again.

Barkley is not one of those 13 players. He is vaccinated and will need two negative tests in a 24-hour stretch to be cleared to practice or to play.

The 24-year-old is currently working his way back from an ankle injury that he suffered during a Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He has been participating in practice but was obviously held out on Wednesday due to the positive COVID test.

This heaps further frustration on a season in which Barkley continues to prove that he can meet the lofty expectations put upon him when he was drafted second overall in 2018. In four-plus games this season, the Penn State product has posted 195 rushing yards on 54 attempts for a mundane average of 3.6 yards per carry.