Saquon Barkley injury: Latest on Giants star’s ankle after Week 2 win vs. Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) tackles New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

One of the most dramatic regular season wins in recent New York Giants history had a bit of a sour aftertaste when star running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury on the team’s game-winning drive.

With 1:08 remaining in the game and the Giants setting up for Graham Gano’s go-ahead field goal, Barkley was bent in half by a swarm of Arizona Cardinals defenders. He limped off the field with assistance from two members of the training staff.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Barkley underwent an x-ray on the ankle and was seen in the Giants’ locker room limping around in some “pain and discomfort.” He added that there is “definitely a concern,” for Barkley’s availability moving forward. The Giants have just four days to prepare for their next game — a Thursday-night matchup in Santa Clara against the San Francisco 49ers.

Barkley had his best game of the young season, rushing for 63 yards and a touchdown with an additional 29 receiving yards. He helped spearhead the Giants’ largest comeback since 1949, overcoming a 28-7 deficit to defeat the Cardinals 31-28.

But the Giants will be waiting with bated breath for the status of Barkley moving forward. A linchpin of their offense, which had been shut out for the first six quarters of the 2023 season, the 26-year-old has continuously dealt with injury issues for most of his NFL career. After missing the entire 2020 season with a torn ACL and MCL, he struggled to regain his form in 2021. He bounced back well last season, posting 1,312 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

