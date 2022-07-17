With rumors about Sean Marks contract extension, Nets GM’s legacy hinges on doing right this offseason

In an offseason fraught with so much drama, it only seemed natural that there would be conflicting reports about whether or not Sean Marks had been given a contract extension recently.

The New York Daily News reported on Friday that Marks had signed a contract extension to remain in Brooklyn and lead the franchise for the “foreseeable future.” Shortly thereafter The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer followed up that multiple sources had told him an extension between the Nets and Marks had not been reached.

Marks has been responsible for pulling the Nets out of a pretty tough spot when he took over the general manager job in 2016, but more recently has taken on a heap of criticism from some fans over his handling of the situation with Kyrie Irving and subsequently Kevin Durant.

Marks, with the blessing of team owner Joe Tsai, has taken a hardline stance over not wanting to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension. That led to the team allowing Irving to explore sign and trade options before the point guard ultimately decided to opt into the final year of his contract with the Nets.

Days later Durant’s request to be traded out of Brooklyn became public knowledge.

For as much of Mark’s legacy with the Nets has been his ability to find and develop talent, it will ultimately rest on what occurs this offseason. Whether or not Durant and Irving stay or get traded, and what the haul the Nets get back in return.

Marks and the Nets front office went all in on the super team route and the New Zealander constructed one of the most talented rosters on paper, which comprised of two of the game’s most prolific players. Then he bet the farm by doubling down and bringing in James Harden via trade in 2021.

A little more than a year later, the Nets as we know it could look quite a bit different than the team that stepped off the court following a first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics. And Marks now has to right the ship and keep the organization on track to be a championship contender, or at the very least put them in a place to quickly retool if one or both of their superstars leave.

Marks has done plenty of good during his time in Kings County. He took a team that had a very gloomy outlook and built it back up into a franchise that courted two of the biggest names in the NBA, developed countless players that have had very successful NBA careers and were title favorites going into this season.

But for all that has gone right, the Nets are still in search of postseason success that matched their star-studded lineup. Brooklyn has made the playoffs in four of their last six seasons, but they’ve never made it further than the second round.

In terms of the Durant and Irving situation, things could very well drag into training camp and the Nets could very well keep the two. All options seem to be on the table, but whatever occurs this offseason will shape the legacy that Marks will have in Brooklyn.