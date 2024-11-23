Sean Nealis injury: Red Bulls defender suffers concussion vs. NYCFC

Nov 3, 2024; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis (15) and Columbus Crew defender Mohamed Farsi (23) battle for control of the ball during the second half in a 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One matchat Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

QUEENS, NY — New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis suffered a concussion during Saturday night’s MLS Eastern Conference semifinal against NYCFC at Citi Field.

The incident occurred in the 59th minute when the center-back collided with NYCFC defender Justin Haak in the Red Bulls’ box. Haak’s shoulder made contact with Nealis’ head, and it appeared that Nealis was unconscious before he hit the ground.

Nealis’ head was then the first thing that hit the ground, where he remained motionless for a few moments. Team staff attended to him for three minutes on the field before the defender ultimately walked off under his own power while flanked by trainers.

“It was not so good,” Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz said. “It’s better, but we have to check him tomorrow and see where he is at the beginning of the week. Then, we’ll know more.”

The 27-year-old Nealis was subsequently subbed off for Noah Eile, with the Red Bulls holding a 2-0 lead that they would carry to the finish line to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2018.

New York’s former captain before the arrival of Emil Forsberg, Nealis is in his sixth season with the Red Bulls, where he has developed into an anchor of their back line.

For more on Sean Nealis and the Red Bulls, visit AMNY.com