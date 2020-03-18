Senators positive coronavirus test has New York links

The Ottawa Senators are the first team in the NHL that was affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Late Tuesday night, the team announced that one of its players tested positive for COVID-19 where he has mild symptoms and is being kept in isolation.

The player shall remain anonymous as the Senators attempt to contact any teams or organizations that have come in contact.

“As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff,” the team released in a statement.

There was initial concern that the New York Islanders would have been affected considering they faced the Senators on March 5 in Ottawa.

As of Wednesday, the Islanders have not reported any positive cases of the virus.

However, most signs are pointing at the Senators player contracting the virus after his meeting with the Islanders while the team was in Los Angeles playing the Kings on March 11.

The Senators used the same visiting locker room as the Brooklyn Nets had one night earlier when they faced the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

On Tuesday, the Nets announced that four players — including superstar Kevin Durant — have tested positive for coronavirus.

It was the team’s final game before the NHL suspended its 2019-20 season until further notice, joining the NBA, MLB, MLS, and NCAA in shutting things down.