Kevin Durant among 4 Nets players to test positive for coronavirus

The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that four of their players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The only known player at this time is superstar Kevin Durant, who has yet to play a game for the Nets this season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles suffered last season with the Golden State Warriors, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic,” the Nets released in a statement. “All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.”

Durant is one of the three that have not had symptoms.

The other players’ identities are remaining anonymous for the time being. The team is currently notifying those who have had known contact with those players, including recent opponents.

All Nets players and staff are currently in isolation where they will remain for the foreseeable future.

“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the Nets said.

Brooklyn’s positive tests more than doubles the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the NBA.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and his teammate, guard Donovan Mitchell, were the first two players with confirmed positives. Gobert’s positive test on Wednesday night prompted the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season where other major sports leagues in North America quickly followed suit.

Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons was the third confirmed case on Sunday.