Will injured Lionel Messi be ready to play vs. NYCFC on Sept. 21?

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury during Argentina’s Copa America Final in July but appears to be trending toward playing in New York later this month when his side visits NYCFC.

Miami head coach Tata Martino said over the weekend that Messi has spent time training with the team and is on the cusp of returning to the field.