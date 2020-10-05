Source: MLB owners vote to approve Steve Cohen appears to still be on course for right after World Series

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

When it comes to Steve Cohen’s impending takeover of the New York Mets, all that’s left to do is play the waiting game.

After successfully signing off with the Wilpon family to become a 95% majority owner of the Mets, Cohen needs the approval of 22 of the remaining 29 MLB club owners to officially take over the franchise.

While the vote was originally expected to take place during the owner’s meetings in mid-November, it had been mentioned last month — most prominently by Sportico — that the vote could come as soon as late October after the World Series is finished.

Last week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred further stoked the flames of that rumor when appearing on the Big Time Baseball podcast with Jon Heyman and Tony Gwynn Jr.

“With respect to the [ownership] change, all I’m going to say on that one is we’re going to try to process this as quickly as possible,” Manfred said. “I think given the time of year, we would like to move this along as quickly as possible so that the Mets have certainty as they go into the offseason [and it’s] absolutely clear who’s making the decisions about how the roster is gonna be put together, what the budget is, and what the 2021 version of the New York Mets is going to look like.”

On Monday afternoon, a source told amNewYork Metro that the approval vote appears to be on schedule for the immediate days following the World Series.

“It should be right after,” he said.

It has become common practice for the league and teams to announce major dealings or transactions during the World Series as to not take away any attention from baseball’s landmark event — which is why the vote isn’t happening any sooner.

Game 7 (if necessary) of the World Series is scheduled for Oct. 28.