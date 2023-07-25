Starling Marte update: Mets RF doing on-field work after migraine issue

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Mets’ Starling Marte (6) celebrates after hitting the go-ahead two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Trevor Stephan (37) in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BRONX — New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte was taking batting practice and participating in running and fielding drills on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium ahead of the Subway Series.

The 34-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 17, because of migraines that made him a late scratch twice in a five-day stretch.

Mets manager Buck Showalter divulged that Marte hasn’t had a migraine in three days, but is not sure if he’ll be activated and ready to go by the time he is eligible to come off the IL on Thursday.

“We’ll see how [Wednesady] goes,” Showalter said. “It’s been three days without a migraine, so that’s good.”

Marte’s migraines were so severe that Showalter said last week that he found the veteran “hugging the garbage can.” He was looked at by specialists before being officially placed on the IL on Thursday.

In 84 games this season, Marte is batting .254 with five home runs, 28 RBI, and 24 stolen bases.

