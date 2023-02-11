Super Bowl 57 top exotic props: Gatorade color, coin toss, anthem duration, more

Throughout the weeks leading up to Super Bowl 57, we’ve been covering the variety of ways that you can bet on the game from player props to game lines and more. If you missed those articles makes sure to check out of Sports Betting page for the full list.

However, now we’re going to move on to the humorous and enjoyable world of exotic prop bets, which are bets on things that have nothing to do with the game. Things like “Will Any Word Be Forgotten In The National Anthem?” or “What Color Gatorade Will Be Dumped on the Winning Coach?” or “How Many Times Will Chains Be Used For Measurements?”

These bets are always fun and can be a tremendous addition to any Super Bowl party. Put together a collection of your favorites, or use ours, and print out copies for all of your guests to fill out. You can do it for fun or keep track of the person with the most correct answers to award a prize. Whatever you do, it adds enjoyment for everybody, even those who may not be into the game itself.

So what are our favorite exotic props and where can you bet them if you choose to?

Will will the coin toss land on?

This is like playing Black or Red in Roulette. You can talk about how many times it’s landed on each one, but it’s just a 50/50 gamble.

Heads -105

Tails -105

How long will Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem be?

OVER 126.5 seconds -130

UNDER 126.5 seconds -110

Which snack commercial will air first?

Doritos -150

M&Ms +150

Which beer brand commercial will air first?

Budweiser -115

Heineken -115

What song will Rihanna perform first at halftime?

Don’t Stop The Music is now the betting favorite to be Rihanna’s opening song even though it started at +400, tied with both Diamonds and B**ch Better Have My Money. However, Stay feels too slow to be the choice here, so Run This Town or Work could be fun choices.

Don’t Stop the Music +150

Stay +300

Run This Town +400

B**tch Better Have My Money +400

Diamonds +800

Work +800

Hate That I Love You +1000

Cheers (Drink to That) +1000

Umbrella +1300

We Found Love +1400

Live Your Life +1400

Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?

Teammates is almost always the betting favorite in this one, as real MVPs give the credit to the players around them for collectively earning the victory. When Patrick Mahomes won his previous Super Bowl MVP, he thanked his team, but God is always in contention and these teams both have loud and passionate fan bases, so if one travels particularly well, they could be worthy of the first shout-out.

Teammates -145

God +135

City +1000

Family +1400

Coach +1800

Owner +3500

Does Not Mention Any of the Above +1800

What color liquid will be poured on the winning coach?

Since 2001, the color of “liquid” poured on the winning coach has been: Orange (5), None (5), Blue (4), Clear (4), Yellow (3), Purple (1). Blue Gatorade (or Powerade?) has been poured in each of the past two years and three of the past four,

Orange +250

Lime/Green/Yellow +350

Clear/Water +500

Blue +500

Red +600

Purple +900

