Three Rangers placed in COVID protocol

The New York Rangers announced on Monday that three players — defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Jarred Tinordi along with goalie Alexandar Georgiev — have been placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol.

The positives come as players return from the extended NHL holiday break which requires all players to take COVID tests before re-entering team facilities.

Georgiev and Lindgren’s results were initially disclosed on Sunday, but Tinordi’s result was added to the team’s official announcement on Monday.

Lindgren’s loss is the most notable one for the Rangers as the 23-year-old blueliner has been playing top-end defensive minutes alongside the likes of defending Norris Trophy winner, Adam Fox.

Patrik Nemeth, who was activated from the COVID list on Monday, will likely slot into the Rangers’ defense with Lindgren out.

Tinordi had appeared in just five games for the Rangers this season and had not appeared in a game since Nov. 21 — prompting the Blueshirts to send him to the team’s minor-league affiliate in Hartford for a conditioning stint of up to two weeks.

Georgiev was shouldering most of the starting duties while Igor Shesterkin recovered from a lower-body injury suffered earlier in December. Shesterkin is ready to take the ice again, which ensures that the Rangers won’t be without their top two goalies.

In a corresponding move, Keith Kinkaid was recalled from Hartford to provide a second goalie.

The Rangers are poised to finally end a lengthy break sparked by the NHL’s COVID outbreak. They have not taken the ice since Dec. 17, which was a shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

After Monday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings was postponed, the Rangers are scheduled to be in Sunrise, FL to take on the Panthers Wednesday night.