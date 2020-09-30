Thursday night could be Adam Gase’s last act as Jets head coach

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This could very well be it for Adam Gase as head coach of the New York Jets.

Multiple reports have indicated that the second-year head coach, who is preparing for just his 20th game at the helm of Gang Green, could be shown the door with another loss to a decimated, scrambling Denver Broncos team that — like the Jets — enters their Thursday-night (8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network) tilt at 0-3.

Life comes at you fast sometimes, and for Gase, it certainly rings true when it comes to his job security.

Just two weeks ago, Jets owner Christopher Johnson gave the 42-year-old the dreaded vote of confidence, calling him a “brilliant offensive mind,” though that tune has changed.

Entering Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, reports leaked out that the Jets’ front office would begin evaluating Gase after the team started 0-2 in unimpressive fashion.

Gase did nothing to help his case on Sunday as his team was thoroughly dominated, 36-7, by the Colts.

Over his unsuccessful head-coaching career, Gase has lost 30 games by double digits, which is as many wins as he’s accrued throughout his career.

But so far, the largest issue of his 19-game tenure with the Jets has been his inability to get anything consistent out of franchise quarterback Sam Darnold while standing idly by as the front office failed to get the necessary offensive weapons to help the young passer’s development.

The fact that his team has looked unmotivated and flat during the opening portions of the 2020 season certainly doesn’t help his case, either.

Thursday night might be the Jets’ best chance to nab a win for the foreseeable future. The Broncos are rolling out a quarterback in Brett Rypien who has never attempted a pass in a regular-season NFL game while their top receiver, Courtland Sutton, is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Another loss — especially one in embarrassing fashion — to Denver could be all she wrote for Gase while the Jets have a brutal four-week stretch that features matchups with the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots.