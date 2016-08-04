U.S. athletes poised for first taste of Olympic gold in Rio

Every Olympics introduces new rising stars to the world stage. Here are three first-time U.S. Olympians who are favored to win big in Rio.

Simone Biles

Biles enters the Games as the new face of U.S. gymnastics. The 19-year-old has won 10 gold medals (14 overall) over the last three world championships. She could bring home Olympic gold in the all-around, floor exercise, vault and balance beam, as well as help the U.S. to victory as a team.

Kyle Snyder

At age 19, Snyder became the youngest in U.S. history to earn a world title at the Senior World Championships last year. The current Ohio State Buckeye, now 20, is coming off an NCAA heavyweight championship in March. He’s got a good chance to win the men’s 97-kg freestyle weight class in Rio.

Dalilah Muhammad

Hailing from Bayside, Queens, Muhammad is a favorite to win the women’s 400-meter hurdle event. After falling short of qualifying for the 2012 Games in London, Muhammad set a U.S. Olympics Team Trials record in the final with a time of 52.88 — the top time in the world in 2016.