U.S. Olympic men’s basketball finalists and schedule

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is Thursday night. Game 7, should it get that far, is scheduled for June 19.
That would give Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Cleveland’s LeBron James, plus six other players from the Warriors and Cavaliers less than a month to rest and relax before the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team gathers in Las Vegas for its training camp and exhibition games before the Rio Games in August.
There are 30 players headed to camp. Only 12 make the final roster that will head to Brazil in search of a third straight Olympic gold medal when games begin Aug. 6. (The Olympics’ opening ceremonies are on Aug. 5 at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.)
U.S. Olympic men’s basketball roster finalists
LaMarcus Aldridge
Carmelo Anthony
Harrison Barnes
Bradley Beal
Jimmy Butler
Mike Conley
DeMarcus Cousins
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
DeMar DeRozan
Andre Drummond
Kevin Durant
Kenneth Faried
Rudy Gay
Paul George
Draymond Green
Blake Griffin
James Harden
Gordon Hayward
Dwight Howard
Andre Iguodala
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James
DeAndre Jordan
Kawhi Leonard
Damian Lillard
Kevin Love
Klay Thompson
John Wall
Russell Westbrook
Exhibition schedule
USA vs Argentina (July 22, Las Vegas)
USA vs China (July 24, Los Angeles)
USA vs China (July 26, Oakland)
USA vs Venezuela (July 29, Chicago)
USA vs Nigeria (Aug. 1, Houston Texas)
Coaching staff
Mike Krzyzewski (Duke), Jim Boeheim (Syracuse), Tom Thibodeau (Timberwolves), Monty Williams (Thunder).
Olympic schedule
Aug. 6 vs. China, 6 p.m.
Aug. 8 vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m.
Aug. 10 vs. Australia, 6 p.m.
Aug. 12 vs. Qualifier 1, 6 p.m.
Aug. 14. vs. Qualifier 2, 1:15 p.m.
Aug. 17 — quarterfinals
Aug. 19 — semifinals
Aug. 21 — Medal round