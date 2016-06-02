U.S. Olympic men’s basketball finalists and schedule

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is Thursday night. Game 7, should it get that far, is scheduled for June …

That would give Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Cleveland’s LeBron James, plus six other players from the Warriors and Cavaliers less than a month to rest and relax before the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team gathers in Las Vegas for its training camp and exhibition games before the Rio Games in August.

There are 30 players headed to camp. Only 12 make the final roster that will head to Brazil in search of a third straight Olympic gold medal when games begin Aug. 6. (The Olympics’ opening ceremonies are on Aug. 5 at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.)

U.S. Olympic men’s basketball roster finalists

LaMarcus Aldridge

Carmelo Anthony

Harrison Barnes

Bradley Beal

Jimmy Butler

Mike Conley

DeMarcus Cousins

Stephen Curry

Anthony Davis

DeMar DeRozan

Andre Drummond

Kevin Durant

Kenneth Faried

Rudy Gay

Paul George

Draymond Green

Blake Griffin

James Harden

Gordon Hayward

Dwight Howard

Andre Iguodala

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

DeAndre Jordan

Kawhi Leonard

Damian Lillard

Kevin Love

Klay Thompson

John Wall

Russell Westbrook

Exhibition schedule

USA vs Argentina (July 22, Las Vegas)

USA vs China (July 24, Los Angeles)

USA vs China (July 26, Oakland)

USA vs Venezuela (July 29, Chicago)

USA vs Nigeria (Aug. 1, Houston Texas)

Coaching staff

Mike Krzyzewski (Duke), Jim Boeheim (Syracuse), Tom Thibodeau (Timberwolves), Monty Williams (Thunder).

Olympic schedule

Aug. 6 vs. China, 6 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Australia, 6 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Qualifier 1, 6 p.m.

Aug. 14. vs. Qualifier 2, 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 17 — quarterfinals

Aug. 19 — semifinals

Aug. 21 — Medal round