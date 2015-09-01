Derek Jeter at U.S. Open for Caroline Wozniacki’s match

Caroline Wozniacki had a special guest in attendance at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.Derek Jeter was in the stands for …

Derek Jeter was in the stands for Wozniacki’s first-round match against Jamie Loeb inside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Bilie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The retired Yankees shortstop was shown on the stadium’s Jumbotron before the end of the first set and received a loud cheer from the fans in attendance as Jay Z’s “Empire State of Mind” played in the background.

After Wozniacki won the first set, 6-2, stadium security whisked Jeter away to a private suite as fans followed and snapped photos. Jeter declined to speak with reporters before entering the suite.

Jeter retired from the Yankees last season. Shortly after retiring, he founded a The Players’ Tribune, a website where athletes can share first-person thoughts and stories. Wozniacki made her debut post for the site as a senior editor on Monday.