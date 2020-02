U.S. Open tee times and TV schedule at Chambers Bay

The 2015 U.S. Open will be the first major golf tournament broadcast by Fox. Here’s the TV schedule for the …

The 2015 U.S. Open will be the first major golf tournament broadcast by Fox. Here’s the TV schedule for the event at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington:

Thursday, June 18, First round: Noon-8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1, 8-11 p.m. on Fox.

Friday, June 19, Second round: Noon-8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1, 8-11 p.m. on Fox.

Saturday, June 20, Third round: 2-10 p.m. on Fox, 7-10 p.m. on Fox Deportes.

Sunday, June 21, Final round: 2-10:30 p.m. Fox, 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Fox Deportes.

Monday, June 22, Playoff (if necessary), Noon-4 p.m., Fox.

U.S. Open Tee Times

Yardage: 7,658; Par: 70

Thursday-Friday (All times Eastern)

First hole-10th hole

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Michael Putnam, United States; Marcus Fraser, Australia; TBD.

10:11 a.m.-4:11 p.m. — Garth Mulroy, South Africa; Richard Lee, United States; Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark.

10:22 a.m.-4:22 p.m. — Jason Allred, United States; a-Kyle Jones, United States; Cody Gribble, United States.

10:33 a.m.-4:33 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, United States; Bubba Watson, United States; Angel Cabrera, Argentina.

10:44 a.m.-4:44 p.m. — Liang Wen-Chong, China; David Hearn, Canada; Hiroyuki Fujita, Japan.

10:55 a.m.-4:55 p.m. — Robert Streb, United States; a-Lee McCoy, United States; TBD.

11:06 a.m.-5:06 p.m. — George McNeill, United States; Masahiro Kawamura, Japan; Cameron Tringale, United States.

11:17 a.m.-5:17 p.m — Henrik Stenson, Sweden; Francesco Molinari, Italy; Brandt Snedeker, United States.

11:28 a.m.-5:28 p.m. — Jim Furyk, United States; Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain; Colin Mongtomerie, Scotland.

11:39 a.m.-5:39 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, United States; Russell Henley, United States; Byeong-Hun An, South Korea.

11:50 a.m.-5:50 p.m. — Jason Dufner, United States; Marc Warren, Scotland; Matt Every, United States.

12:01 p.m.-6:01 p.m. — Brandon Hagy, United States; a-Matthew NeSmith, United States; Sebastian Cappelen, Denmark.

12:12 p.m.-6:12 p.m. — a-Nick Hardy, United States; Alex Kim, United States; Rich Berberian Jr., United States.

4 p.m.-10 a.m. — Jason Palmer, England; Roberto Castro, United States; Andres Romero, Argentina.

4:11 p.m.-10:11 a.m. — a-Denny McCarthy, United States; D.A. Points, United States, Shiv Kapur, India.

4:22 p.m.-10:22 a.m. — a-Bryson DeChambeau, United States; Blayne Barber, United States; Billy Hurley, United States;

4:33 p.m.-10:33 a.m. — Geoff Ogilvy, Australia; Ernie Els, South Africa; Retief Goosen, South Africa.

4:44 p.m.-10:44 a.m. — Bo Van Pelt, United States; Charlie Beljan, United States; Tony Finau, United States.

4:55 p.m-10:55 a.m. — Lee Janzen, United States; a-Ollie Schniederjans, United States; Darren Clarke, Northern Ireland.

5:06 p.m.-11:06 a.m. — Daniel Summerhays, United States; Thomas Aiken, South Africa; Danny Lee, New Zealand.

5:17 p.m.-11:17 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, United States; Jason Day, Australia; Justin Rose, England.

5:28 p.m.-11:28 a.m. — Tiger Woods, United States; Rickie Fowler, United States; Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa.

5:39 p.m.-11:39 a.m. — Jimmy Walker, United States; Zach Johnson, United States; Ian Poulter, England.

5:50 p.m.-11:50 a.m. — Ryan Moore, United States; Anirban Lahiri, India, Erik Compton, United States.

6:01 p.m.-12:01 p.m. — a-Jake Knapp, United States; Tyler Duncan, United States; Matt Mabrey, United States.

6:12 p.m.-12:12 p.m. — Michael Davan, United States; a-David Riley, United States; Andrew Pope, United States.

Thursday-Friday

10th hole-First hole

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Troy Kelly, United States; Seuk Hyun Baek, South Korea; Cameron Smith, Australia.

10:11 a.m.-4:11 p.m. — John Parry, England; TBD; a-Jack Maguire, United States.

10:22 a.m.-4:22 p.m. — Tim O’Neal, United States; Stephan Jaeger, United States; Kurt Barnes, Australia.

10:33 a.m.-4:33 p.m. — Gary Woodland, United States; Victor Dubuisson, France; John Senden, Australia.

10:44 a.m.-4:44 p.m. — TBD; Morgan Hoffmann, United States; Bernd Wiesberger, Austria.

10:55 a.m.-4:55 p.m. — Marcel Siem, Germany; Alexander Levy, France; Brian Harman, United States.

11:06 a.m.-5:06 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland; Matt Kuchar, United States.

11:17 a.m.-5:17 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, United States; Adam Scott, Australia; Sergio Garcia, Spain.

11:28 a.m.-6:28 p.m. — Martin Kaymer, Germany; a-Gunn Yang, South Korea; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland.

11:39 a.m.-5:39 p.m. — Patrick Reed, United States; Chris Kirk, United States; Jamie Donaldson, Wales.

11:50 a.m.-5:50 p.m. — Webb Simpson, United States; Keegan Bradley, United States; Kevin Na, United States.

12:01 p.m.-6:01 p.m. — a-Sam Horsfield, England; Shunsuke Sonoda, Japan; Oliver Farr, Wales.

12:12 p.m.-6:10 p.m. — Kevin Lucas, United States; Pat Wilson, United States; a-Cole Hammer, United States.

4 p.m.-10 a.m. — Tom Hoge, United States; Brad Fritsch, Canada; Tjaart van der Walt, South Africa.

4:11 p.m.-10:11 a.m. — Brad Elder, United States; a-Beau Hossler, United States; Jamie Lovemark, United States.

4:22 p.m.-10:22 a.m. — Ryo Ishikawa, Japan; Luke Donald, England; J.B. Holmes, United States.

4:33 p.m.-10:33 a.m. — Lucas Glover, United States; a-Bradley Neil, Scotland; Marc Leishman, Australia.

4:44 p.m.-10:44 a.m. — Ryan Palmer, United States; Joost Luiten, The Netherlands; Danny Willett, England.

4:55 p.m.-10:55 a.m. — TBD; George Coetzee, South Africa; Alexander Noren, Sweden.

5:06 p.m.-11:06 a.m. — Brendon Todd, United States; Branden Grace, South Africa; Thongchai Jaidee, Thailand.

5:17 p.m.-11:17 a.m. — Billy Horschel, United States; Paul Casey, England; Lee Westwood, England.

5:28 p.m.-11:28 a.m. — Bill Haas, United States; Charl Schwartzel, South Africa; Hunter Mahan, United States.

5:39 p.m.-11:39 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Ireland; Ben Martin, United States; Stephen Gallacher, Scotland.

5:50 p.m.-11:50 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, United States; Camilo Villegas, Colombia; Tommy Fleetwood, England.

6:01 p.m.-12:01 p.m. — Mark Silvers, United States; a-Brian Campbell, United States; Cheng-Tsung Pan, Taiwan.

6:12 p.m.-12:12 p.m. — TBD; Jared Becher, United States; Sam Saunders, United States.