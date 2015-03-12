UFC 185 fight card

Two titles are on the line in Dallas this Saturday at UFC 185, including the mixed martial arts promotion’s first …

Two titles are on the line in Dallas this Saturday at UFC 185, including the mixed martial arts promotion’s first defense of the new women’s strawweight championship.

Here’s the fight card for UFC 185 at the American Airlines Center

Main card on pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET

Anthony Pettis vs. Rafael dos Anjos (lightweight championship)

Carla Esparza vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight championship)

Matt Brown vs. Johny Hendricks

Roy Nelson vs. Alistair Overeem

Chris Cariaso vs. Henry Cejudo

Prelims on FX, 8 p.m.

Ross Pearson vs. Sam Stout

Roger Narvaez vs. Elias Theodorou

Daron Cruickshank vs. Beneil Dariush

Josh Copeland vs. Jared Rosholt

Prelims on UFC Fight Pass, 6:30

Ryan Benoit vs. Sergio Pettis

Joseph Duffey vs. Jake Lindsey

Germaine de Randamie vs. Larissa Pacheco