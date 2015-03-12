UFC 185 fight card

Two titles are on the line in Dallas this Saturday at UFC 185, including the mixed martial arts promotion’s first defense of the new women’s strawweight championship.
Here’s the fight card for UFC 185 at the American Airlines Center
Main card on pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET
Anthony Pettis vs. Rafael dos Anjos (lightweight championship)
Carla Esparza vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight championship)
Matt Brown vs. Johny Hendricks
Roy Nelson vs. Alistair Overeem
Chris Cariaso vs. Henry Cejudo
Prelims on FX, 8 p.m.
Ross Pearson vs. Sam Stout
Roger Narvaez vs. Elias Theodorou
Daron Cruickshank vs. Beneil Dariush
Josh Copeland vs. Jared Rosholt
Prelims on UFC Fight Pass, 6:30
Ryan Benoit vs. Sergio Pettis
Joseph Duffey vs. Jake Lindsey
Germaine de Randamie vs. Larissa Pacheco