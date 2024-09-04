UFC fighter Matt Frevola on his rise to MMA success and honing his fighting skills

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Matt “The SteamRolla” Frevola is more than just a UFC lightweight fighter—he’s a Long Island native whose roots run deep through the very community that has shaped him. Born and raised on the island, Frevola’s journey from local athlete to UFC contender is a story of grit, determination, and an unbreakable connection to his hometown.

The son of a former boxer, his introduction to combat sports came early, sparking a passion that would define his life. Whether it was on the wrestling mats in high school or in the gym refining his striking, Frevola’s relentless work ethic was evident from the start.

“I had always been the athletic type competing with my brother and my friends… and when I started getting into wrestling in high school it kinda transformed me’” Frevola recalls. “Once I met [former MMA fighter and UFC Welterweight champion] Matt Serra and experienced what Jujitsu fighting was, I fell in love with it and trained at his gym understanding the rabbit hole of grappling and submissions.”

Long Island’s reputation for producing tough, hard working athletes is well known from Aljamain Sterling to Chris Weidman, and Frevola is a testament to that legacy. He honed his skills at the esteemed Serra-Longo Fight Team, a gym that has produced champions and contenders in the UFC, further cementing his ties to the region. Under the guidance of legendary coach Ray Longo, Frevola has developed a fighting style that blends tenacity with technical precision—a combination that has earned him a reputation as a fan favorite in the UFC.

“After I graduated from the University of Tampa, I came back to Long Island and kept on training with Matt Serra and Ray Longo, constantly working on myself to push my abilities to their max in order to come on top in each fight,” Frevolla said.

Frevola’s journey to the UFC wasn’t without its challenges. After an impressive run on the regional circuit, he earned his spot in the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series, showcasing the same determination that had fueled his early career. His debut in the UFC was a baptism by fire, but “The SteamRolla” quickly proved he was more than up to the challenge.

“My UFC debut was a dream come true, but it was also a wake-up call,” Frevola reflects. “I knew I had to keep evolving if I wanted to stay at this level. Every fight is an opportunity to show that I belong here.”

Throughout his UFC career, Frevola has faced some of the toughest competitors in the lightweight division. His fights are characterized by a relentless pace, powerful striking, and an unwavering will to win. Whether standing toe-to-toe with knockout artists or grappling with elite submission specialists, Frevola’s ability to adapt and overcome has earned him respect from fans and fighters alike.

As Frevola prepares for his upcoming fight against Benoît Saint-Denis on Saturday, Sept. 28, the anticipation is palpable. This matchup is seen as a pivotal moment in his career, a chance to solidify his standing in the UFC lightweight division and continue his climb toward title contention. For Frevola, fighting is more than just a career—it’s a way to represent his Long Island roots on the global stage.