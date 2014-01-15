USADA: A-Rod drug program ‘sophisticated’

Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, put Alex Rodriguez’s drug regimen in perspective, telling The Associated Press …

Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, put Alex Rodriguez’s drug regimen in perspective, telling The Associated Press it is "probably the most potent and sophisticated drug program developed for an athlete that we’ve ever seen."

The Yankees third baseman, whose 211-game suspension by Major League Baseball for his links to the now-shuttered Biogenesis clinic was reduced Saturday by an arbitrator to 162 games plus the 2014 postseason, is currently exhausting his legal options in an effort to play this season. He stands to miss out on $25 million plus incentives if he cannot play this year.

Rodriguez’s suspension is the longest performance-enhancing-drug-related suspension in baseball history.

Anthony Bosch, the founder of the Miami anti-aging clinic, told "60 Minutes" in an interview that aired on Sunday that A-Rod "wanted to achieve all his human performance or, in this case, sports performance objectives. And the most important one was the 800-home-run club."

Rodriguez currently ranks fifth in career home runs with 654 in 20 seasons.

"At the end of the day," Tygart told the AP, "this was a potent cocktail of sophisticated PEDs stacked together to deliver power, aid recovery, avoid detection and create a home-run champion."