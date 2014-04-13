Watson joins elite group with 2nd Masters win

Bubba Watson became just the fifth golfer in the past 50 years to win the Masters twice in a three-year …

JACK NICKLAUS

(1965, 1966)

“The Golden Bear” won six of his record 18 major championships at Augusta. By the time he became the tournament’s first consecutive winner in ’66, he already earned three green jackets.

NICK FALDO

(1989, 1990)

The only Brit to win the Masters multiple times, Faldo also is one of just eight men to win the tournament at least three times.

TIGER WOODS

(2001, 2002)

Still the youngest winner in Masters history after Jordan Spieth came up short, he won back-to-back titles four years after earning his first green jacket.

PHIL MICKELSON

(2004, 2006)

The fan favorite finally broke through for his first major tournament championship at Augusta in 2004, then pulled off the feat again two years later.