Weather to be a major factor as Jets take on Jaguars on Thursday night

The Jets will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium — and the weather forecast may play a major role in the game.

Heading into Week 16, the Jets are sitting at an even 7–7 record, and they’re going to need to string together a series of wins if they have any hope of making the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.

With Zach Wilson back under center at quarterback due to a rib injury from fellow signal caller Mike White, the team faces one of their most important games of the season.

And now, the game looks to be shrouded with a rough storm surge.

According to multiple weather-tracking services, the game will be played under a flood of rain, as well as wind that could reach 24 mph.

The chance of rain is nearly 100%, so fans should plan in advance — and be sure to bring some rain-proof clothing.

The extreme weather will certainly put more of an onus on the running game for both offenses.

Unfortunately for the Jets, they’ve struggled in recent weeks on the ground.

Last game, when the team lost a heartbreaker to the Detroit Lions at home, Gang Green managed just 50 yards over 22 carries with their rushing attack.

Yet, they have reason to be optimistic, as the team’s defense has been stellar all season long.

Allowing just 1,561 yards on the ground, the Jets have allowed just the 11th-most rushing yards of any team in the NFL.

Overall, they have given up the 3rd-least yards (4,275) and the 5th-least points (263) in the league.

The Jets are on the outside-looking-in with regards to the AFC playoff picture, but they still have a chance.

Thursday night’s game will be a major test for them. They’re going to need a victory if they want to keep their postseason dreams alive.

For more coverage of the Jets, head to amNY.com.