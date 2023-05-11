What Giants 2023 schedule looks like: Report

The Giants will kick off the year with one of their biggest rivals, get a west coast swing out of the way early and be in the primetime spotlight four times during the 2023 NFL season.

Those were a few of the tidbits from the Giants’ schedule, which leaked prior to the official announcement that will be made at 8 p.m. on Thursday night. The Giants will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas day in the City of Brotherly Love and face them again at Metlife Stadium in Week 18, making 2023 the second consecutive season that New York has faced their division foe in the final week of the season.

The Giants will also face the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale in Week 2 and then stay in the Phoenix area before departing to California to face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, according to the New York Post. The Giants will host the New York Jets in Week 8 for the first time since Nov. 10, 2019.

The Giants and Jets have faced one another 14 times dating back to 1970 and the Giants hold the 8-6 series edge between the two New York football teams.

New York will make its first trip to Las Vegas since the Raiders relocated to Sin City in 2020 when they take them on in Week 9.

Below is the Giants full schedule for 2023, according to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com:

Week 1: September 10 vs Cowboys (Sunday Night Football)

Week 2: September 17 at Cardinals

Week 3: September 21 at 49ers (Thursday Night Football)

Week 4: October 2 vs Seahawks (Monday Night Football)

Week 5: October 8 at Dolphins

Week 6: October 15 at Bills

Week 7: October 22 at Commanders

Week 8: October 29 vs Jets

Week 9: November 5 at Raiders

Week 10: November 12 at Cowboys

Week 11: November 19 vs Commanders

Week 12: November 26 vs Patriots

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: December 11 vs Packers (Monday Night Football)

Week 15: December 17 at Saints

Week 16: December 25 at Eagles (Christmas Day)

Week 17: December 31 vs Rams

Week 18: January 7 vs Eagles

