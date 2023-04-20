Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Mets

What’s next for Mets rotation after Carlos Carrasco injury?

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Carlos Carrasco Mets Brewers
New York Mets’ Carlos Carrasco pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, April 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The Mets find themselves playing the waiting game on the future of starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco after they announced on Wednesday that he received an injection to alleviate a bone spur in his right elbow shortly after putting him on the 15-day injured list. 

Surgery remains an option on the table, but the team will reevaluate how his arm responds to the injection after three-to-five days of no throwing in an attempt to curtail the injury. 

Carrasco was coming off his best start of the young season on Saturday in Oakland, limiting the Athletics to two runs on four hits in five innings of work. He entered that third start of the season saddled with an 11.42 ERA.

The Mets rotation is already thin with Justin Verlander still working his way back from a strained shoulder that has pushed back his team debut. Jose Quintana is recovering from rib surgery, and Max Scherzer was pushed back three days this week due to back soreness before he was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Dodgers. 

Carlos Carrasco Mets
New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Verlander and Quintana’s injuries have already forced the Mets to start the season with Tylor Megill an David Peterson — both of whom were told during the latter portions of spring training that they’d start the season in Triple-A. 

Jose Butto, who was called up to start for Scherzer on Sunday, was optioned back down to Triple-A. Instead of the Mets recalling him when they put Carrasco on the IL, reliever Jeff Brigham got the call, meaning Butto can’t be promoted for at least 10 days or if another player is placed on the IL.

With Friday’s starter against the San Francisco Giants unknown, the Mets could call up Joey Lucchesi, who has had a strong start in the minors, for a spot start. The 29-year-old left-hander is 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Syracuse.

They could also turn to a bullpen game and give the ball to reliever Tommy Hunter, who was activated from the IL earlier this week after dealing with back spasms. Granted, the bullpen was worked a bit more than usual on Wednesday after Scherzer was given the hook after just three innings.

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC