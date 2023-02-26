Once-potential Mets target Manny Machado, signs 11-year, $350 million extension with Padres

Manny Machado, one of the premature Mets targets to be a potential major consolation prize for losing out on Carlos Correa, isn’t leaving San Diego any time soon.

The star third baseman signed an 11-year, $350 million extension to stay with the Padres, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Sunday.

Machado originally had an opt-out scheduled following the 2023 season in his previous deal with the Padres — one that early forecasts expected him to take after finishing second in the National League MVP voting this season. The 30-year-old All-Star slashed .298/.366/.531 (.898 OPS) with 32 home runs and 102 RBI for a Padres team that defeated New York in three games in the National League Wild Card Series.

Despite Eduardo Escobar’s strong finish to the 2022 season and the impending full-time arrival of one of their top prospects in Brett Baty, the Mets looked to upgrade the hot corner this offseason when they signed Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million deal back in December.

However, the same knee issues which provided a big enough red flag for the San Francisco Giants to back out of a previous 13-year, $350 million just days earlier, ultimately led to a breakdown in negotiations with Steve Cohen and the Mets. As the odds thinned to secure Correa’s signature, New York reportedly discussed a pursuit of Machado next winter, per Fantrax’s Michael Marino, to keep the idea of creating a superstar left side of the infield alongside shortstop Francisco Lindor.

In the early portions of spring training, it’s not 100% clear how the Mets’ third-base competition will pan out. Question marks indeed linger around Baty’s defense, which could hinder his chances of getting the everyday gig at the position and make Escobar the safer choice. However, designated hitter at-bats could be available for both, as well.

