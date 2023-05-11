BRONX — When Yankees’ pitcher Carlos Rodon starts throwing he won’t be starting totally from scratch, manager Aaron Boone said on Thursday. Friday will be a workout day for the injured pitcher and the team hopes he can throw on Saturday if everything goes well.

Rodon is continuing to work his way through what has been described as “chronic” back issues that have hindered his ability to make his Yankees debut.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

“I wouldn’t say scratch like, you know, a guy that’s been through surgery. And for the most part, he’s kind of kept his arm going and been throwing these last couple of months through it all,” Boone said. “To varying degrees, whether it’s long toss, catch and play. On the mound, some facing live, so hopefully, it’ll be a smaller ramp-up than like (Jonathan Loáisiga) who just had surgery once he starts back. Or Frankie montages, once he starts his throwing program. That’s a different build-up, so I would think it’d be a little bit shorter.”

The Yankees manager didn’t want to speculate when Rodon would be able to face hitters again.

Update on Luis Severino

Luis Severino made his first rehab start on Wednesday in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He pitched 3.1 innings and gave up a run on two hits and struck out three. The lone run came on a home run against Severino.

Boone said that Severino’s next rehab start would come on Tuesday. Severino was in the clubhouse at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night.

Aaron Hicks is “doing alright”

Boone was still waiting on the results from imaging that had been done on Aaron Hicks earlier in the day when he spoke with the media. “He’s going through his kind of pregame get-ready and we’ll see where we’re at with him,” the Yankees manager said.

For more Yankees coverage, visit amNY Sports