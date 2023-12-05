Quantcast
Sports

Yankees acquire Alex Verdugo from Red Sox for 3 pitchers as outfield overhaul begins

By Posted on
Alex Verdugo Yankees
Sep 2, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo (99) is congratulated in the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after scoring in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees made a big move for an outfielder, but his name isn’t Juan Soto, yet, at least. 

In a rare in-division deal with their arch-rival, the Boston Red Sox, the Bronx Bombers acquired Alex Verdugo for right-handed pitchers Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert, and Nicholas Judice.

The 27-year-old Verdugo batted .264 with a .745 OPS last season with Boston, hitting 13 home runs with 54 RBI, playing all of his 140 defensive games in right field. 

It remains uncertain what this deal potentially means for New York’s pursuit of Juan Soto, which is currently ongoing amidst a statement, per YES Network’s Jack Curry.

 

However, it suggests that they will be out on Cody Bellinger, who had long been linked to New York after a resurgent season with the Chicago Cubs. 

New York’s outfield is in dire need of a revamp around Aaron Judge. With Jasson Dominguez out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September, New York was left with just Everson Pereira and Estevan Florial to compete for outfield time in 2024.

For more on the Yankees and Alex Verdugo, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

