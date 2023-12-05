Yankees acquire Alex Verdugo from Red Sox for 3 pitchers as outfield overhaul begins

Sep 2, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo (99) is congratulated in the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after scoring in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees made a big move for an outfielder, but his name isn’t Juan Soto, yet, at least.

In a rare in-division deal with their arch-rival, the Boston Red Sox, the Bronx Bombers acquired Alex Verdugo for right-handed pitchers Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert, and Nicholas Judice.

The 27-year-old Verdugo batted .264 with a .745 OPS last season with Boston, hitting 13 home runs with 54 RBI, playing all of his 140 defensive games in right field.

It remains uncertain what this deal potentially means for New York’s pursuit of Juan Soto, which is currently ongoing amidst a statement, per YES Network’s Jack Curry.

The Yankees are continuing their efforts to acquire Soto from the Padres. While the two teams have been in a perceived stalemate, the Yankees are said to be trying to get a deal done. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) December 6, 2023

However, it suggests that they will be out on Cody Bellinger, who had long been linked to New York after a resurgent season with the Chicago Cubs.

New York’s outfield is in dire need of a revamp around Aaron Judge. With Jasson Dominguez out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September, New York was left with just Everson Pereira and Estevan Florial to compete for outfield time in 2024.

