Yankees bullpen crumbles in 8-7 series loss to Rockies

By Posted on
Yankees
New York Yankees pitcher Ron Marinaccio delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 11, 2023, in New York.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Not even the ace of the New York Yankees staff could save them from another series loss in July. 

Colorado came back from two two-run deficits while Alan Trejo hit a walk-off home run to out-bomb the Bronx Bombers in an 8-7 victory Sunday afternoon. 

On two separate occasions, the Yankees held a two-run lead at one point in the contest. Initially, a three-run sixth inning gave the Bombers an edge thanks to an Isiah Kiner-Falefa RBI single. With a 3-1 lead, the Yankees were also helped by their ace to try and go deep in the game. Gerrit Cole went six innings while giving up just one run on a solo shot back in the second inning by Michael Toglia. From there, Cole gave up just one additional hit while striking out nine. It was Cole’s third time this season that he recorded double-digit strikeouts. 

Yankees
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Tuesday April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

But following Cole’s departure, the Yankees bullpen would struggle to find the necessary outs needed for the win. C.J. Crohn hit a grand slam to give Colorado a 5-3 lead in the eighth. The Bombers would battle back in the top of the ninth to tie the game. After the Yankees scored twice in the top of the 11th, Nick Ramirez gave up a two-run home run to tie the game again for Colorado. 

Ron Marinaccio would quickly enter the tied game but gave up the game-winning home run to Trejo. 

It was Trejo’s first home run of the season and just his sixth career home run. The loss is the Yankees’ third series loss in the month of July in four tries. They have not had a series win in the month so far. 

They fall to 50-44 on the year and sit in last place in the AL East. 

Game Notes

  • Cole tied a season-high in strikeouts Sunday afternoon. It was the first time Cole had reached the double-digit strikeout total in a game since April 16th against Minnesota. It was his 24th double-digit strikeout game as a Yankee – the most in franchise history. 
  •  Before the game, third baseman Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after straining his right calf running out a grounder.
  • New York has not won a series since a June 29th victory in Oakland Athletics in California. 

For more New York Yankees news, turn to AMNY.com.

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

