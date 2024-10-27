2024 World Series: Yankees vs. Dodgers Game 3 odds, how to watch, more

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) reacts after hiting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ backs are approaching the proverbial wall as they return home to the Bronx to host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 3 of the 2024 World Series on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles has taken a commanding 2-0 lead in two close games. The main difference maker has been their big bats showing up when it matters most as opposed to the Yankees’ boppers.

Freddie Freeman delivered the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history in the 10th inning of Game 1 before providing the second leg of back-to-back bashes with Teoscar Hernandez in Game 2 off Carlos Rodon to spark the Dodgers’ 4-2 win.

While Giancarlo Stanton and Juan Soto have homered in this series, the onus falls on the struggles of Aaron Judge, who is slowing down the heart of the Yankees’ lineup. He is 1-for-9 with six strikeouts across the first two games of the World Series.

A considerable amount of credit is due to the Dodgers’ starting pitching. In an asset that was believed to be a significant Yankees advantage, Los Angeles’ Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were nothing short of brilliant against Gerrit Cole and Rodon.

Game 3 provides another starting-pitching wild card in Jack Flaherty, who will toe the rubber opposite of New York’s Clarke Schmidt.

2024 World Series Game 3: Dodgers vs. Yankees info, odds

Date: Monday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Yankees -1.5

Yankees -1.5 Over/Under: 8.5

8.5 Dodgers Moneyline: +120

+120 Yankees Moneyline: -142

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more on the Yankees in the World Series, visit AMNY.com