Yankees faith remains in Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman to lead ballclub

Brian Cashman has been working without a contract since Halloween, but thigns sounded pretty secure that his position as general manager of the Yankees would remain. And manager Aaron Boone said there hadn’t been any concerns about his job status once the season ended.

Both had been in the crosshairs of Yankees fans following a sweep at the hand of the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series last month. New York has made the postseason all five years that Boone has been manager, but they have failed to capture a 28th World Series title.

However, Boone and Cashman still appear to have the confidence of Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, who first told the Associated Press last month that Boone’s job was safe and indicated to Cashman that the organization wanted him back next year.

“As far as the job security and all that, I’ve never worried about that,” Boone said during an end-of-the-year press conference at Yankee Stadium on Friday. “Ever, and the reality is last year I signed an extension. My focus is on putting my steps forward to what’s in front of me, what’s next for us as an organization.”

While Boone has had a successful run as manager by most standards, the futility in the playoffs has drawn the ire of some. His in-game decision-making has also been a sore spot that has come with its merits during the course of the year and in the postseason.

Cashman backed the job that Boone had done this season, saying that the skipper had done “a great job.” The Yankees general manager noted the great demeanor that he had with the players and how tough the team was to beat when they were healthy.

As for Boone’s in-game decision-making, Cashman gave the Yanks manager a wholehearted endorsement.

“I think you can pick apart anybody at any time. I do not question his process,” Cashman said. “I do not question his commitment with his staff and being in the best position they possibly can to make in-game decisions. They’re not easy. They’re really obviously difficult as the ebbs and flows of these innings play out and what’s available for you that day.

“I certainly believe in Aaron Boone.”

Cashman, in his own right, seems to have that same support from ownership. Steinbrenner and Cashman have had conversations and the Yankees owner had expressed that he wants Cashman to stay.

The Yankees general manager tried to keep the expectations that he’ll be back next season measured.

“I don’t take anything for granted. I’m not here to assume anything, but I’ve been working for this franchise for a long time, Cashman said. “I’ve got a lot of respect and relationships and I’m honored to be a part of the Yankee family. Yeah, my contracts expired but I’m one of many people that have done that. I’ve dealt with a lot of people, ‘like hey we’ll deal with this, We’ll get to it over the course of time.’ Me being no different. It doesn’t guarantee an outcome, so I’m not here to assume anything.”