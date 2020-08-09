Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton placed on 10-day IL with hamstring strain

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Yankees announced on Sunday morning that slugging designated hitter and outfielder, Giancarlo Stanton, was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left hamstring strain.

The team recalled infielder Thairo Estrada from their alternate site to fill Stanton’s roster spot.

Stanton suffered the injury during the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays when he advanced to second base on a wild pitch.

“When he moved up on the wild pitch, that’s where it tightened up on him,” Boone said on Saturday night.

He underwent an MRI later that evening.

The injury throws a wrench in Stanton’s comeback tour, which began on a promising note this season as he was slashing .293/.453/.585 with three home runs, seven RBI, and a 1.083 OPS over his first 14 games.

An inability to stay healthy has been Stanton’s largest blemish on a career that has seen him become one of the game’s most feared power hitters. A history of hamstring and shoulder issues, along with a biceps tear and — from earlier this spring — a calf injury, has seen the 30-year-old play in 140 games or more in a season just three times since 2012.

It’s also the third time since acquiring Stanton from the Miami Marlins in 2017 that he’s been placed on the IL.