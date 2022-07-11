The Yankees have a number of feel-good stories this season, including the breakout year that Jose Trevino has been having. That made it all the more heartwarming when the team posted video on social media of his emotional response after manager Aaron Boone informed the catcher that he was headed to the Mid-Summer Classic.

Despite speculation that Trevino could make the MLB All-Star Game being held in Los Angeles, the news came as a surprise.

“I know you’re all about winning a championship and that’s what we’re here to do, right,” Boone said in the video as he started to tell Trevino the news. “And one of the reasons we’re in this position that we’re in right now is because of you. So I think as a little break in the championship run next week I think you should go down to LA so you can be in the Mid-Summer Classic.

“Jose you’re an all-star.”

Trevino then buried his face in his hands as another voice off-screen shouted “let’s go!” The news caught the Yankees catcher so off guard that he will be changing the plans he originally had for the three-day break.

"If you would've told me a year ago I wouldn't have believed you. A New York Yankee and an All-Star? I wouldn't believe you." – @HipHipJose5 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6PfGosFQpA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 10, 2022

“Holy s–t, you’re serious?” Trevino said to Boone in the video. “I had no clue, I was like, ‘I’m probably not gonna go, just take my three days. I was actually gonna go buy a car in Texas, like holy s–t. You’re serious, right?”

The Yankees catcher has earned the spot with the impressive campaign he has put up in the Bronx. His offensive stats have taken a big jump from his time in Texas, now slashing .255/.303/.438 and has an OPS of .747.

For more coverage of the New York Yankees, head to amNY.com.

And his defensive prowess has come as advertised along with his ability to build a strong bond with the Yankees pitching staff this season.

Trevino is joining Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Clay Holmes as Yankee representatives in this year’s MLB All-Star Game.