Yankees Josh Donaldson undergoes MRI after suffering hamstring tightness in rehab game

BRONX — Josh Donaldson felt his hamstring tighten up during his rehab game in Double-A Somerset and the Yankees infielder underwent an MRI on Wednesday.

Donaldson had been working his way back from a right hamstring strain and there was an expectation that he could be activated off the injured list on Wednesday before Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated that there was some tightness in the hamstring on Tuesday night . The new tightness means it is unknown how long Donaldson may remain out.

Boone was unsure of the test results when he met with the media before Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Boone did confirm what Donaldson had told reporters earlier in the clubhouse that had undergone the MRI.

“I’m gonna see how we get through today and where we’re at with it,” Boone said. “I just think he felt a little tightness early in the game, but was able to play the game. I think it didn’t help at all being as cold as it was yesterday and the wind. I mean it was freezing here I can only imagine without a third deck in Somerset. I don’t have a report. I want to see how he does today with all his treatments and what the next steps are.

“But hopefully, I don’t think it was anything too severe.”

Donaldson was getting treatment on Wednesday and Boone wasn’t sure if Donaldson would do any baseball activities. The Yankees manager said that he would expect Donaldson to go through at least another rehab game.

Donaldson told reporters that he wasn’t sure how long he’d be shut down.

“I’m bummed out. I felt like it was going to be any day now,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson went 1-for-3 in Somerset with a single. This season he had been batting .125 with a home run and an RBI.