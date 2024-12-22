Yankees sign Paul Goldschmidt to 1-year deal, provide bridge option at 1B

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Yankees have their first baseman for at least the 2025 season, inking veteran Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal.

The 37-year-old is coming off his worst statistical season as a pro, trudging through a let-down campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals with a .245 average, .716 OPS, 22 home runs, and 65 RBI.

Goldschmidt is just two years removed from winning the National League MVP where he hit .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBI — the finest achievement for a player who has been one of this generation’s top an most consistent hitters.

A deeper lineup in the Bronx where he will hit behind Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger while playing 81 games in a more hitter-friendly park like Yankee Stadium might provide a bump in production more reminiscent of the seven-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger’s previous work.

The former Diamondback and Cardinal has the capability of providing sound defense at first, as well, though his range has understandably diminished in the latter stages of his career. His outs above average ranked in the league’s 48th percentile last season, per Baseball Savant.

Still, this is a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Yankees considering the contract they doled out for a former MVP. He quickly becomes one of the largest bargains in baseball if he can recapture even a sliver of his form from earlier in this decade. If he cannot, Bellinger is capable of playing first, though he was signed to man center field in the Bronx.

Goldschmidt’s acquisition is the first move to address an infield in flux. The Yankees cut ties with first baseman Anthony Rizzo shortly after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series and they are not expected to bring back Gleyber Torres, who is a free agent.

That left the team with shortstop Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm, who will play either second or third base depending on who else the Yankees are able to bring in this winter.

