Yankees preparing for re-spark of rivalry with ‘dangerous’ Red Sox

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during his introductory press conference at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees might have competition from a familiar foe this season.

Star infielder Alex Bregman inked his name to a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday as the Yankees’ AL East rival attempts to revitalize itself following a significant malaise of late.

The Red Sox haven’t been the same since they won the World Series in 2018. They’ve only made one postseason appearance since and have missed out the last three years. However, the Sox have been making moves this offseason, and the signing of Bregman rounds out an imposing roster that could rival the Yankees atop the division in 2025.

“Sox got a good player,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “They’ve had what looks like a really good winter.”

Bregman had spent his entire career with the team that drafted him – the Houston Astros. In his nine seasons in Space City, the 30-year-old righty was a Silver Slugger, Gold Glover, and two-time All-Star. He was instrumental to the franchise securing their first two World Series titles, including their infamous and controversial championship victory in 2017.

Last season, Bregman hit .260 with a .768 OPS and 26 homers across 145 games. He’s especially effective at Fenway Park. There, the slugger has a .375 batting average with seven homers in 21 games. According to ESPN, his career 1.240 OPS at Fenway is the best in MLB history among players with at least 90 plate appearances.

Most known for his work at the hot corner, he’s expected to take over as the club’s everyday second baseman. He will join a lineup headlined by outfielder Jarren Duran and third baseman Rafael Devers.

The 28-year-old Durran made a spectacular leap last season. Playing in all but two regular-season games, the lefty batter hit .285 with an .834 OPS and 21 homers while racking up an astounding 8.7 bWAR. He led the major leagues in plate appearances (735), doubles (48), and triples (14).

Devers is notorious amongst the Yankee faithful. Not because he’s a three-time All-Star. Not because he hit 28 home runs last season. But because he always plays exceptionally well against the Bronx Bombers – especially hitting off Gerrit Cole.

In 46 head-to-head battles with the Yankee ace, Devers has batted .350 with a whopping 1.410 OPS and eight home runs. In one encounter last September, Cole – struggling to outsmart his arch-nemesis – intentionally walked Devers with the bases empty.

When asked about Boston’s addition of Bregman, Cole acknowledged the talent of the rival club’s lineup.

“It’s going to be a tough at-bat,” Cole said. “He’s a wonderful hitter. It’ll be a good addition to their lineup.”

He added that the Red Sox are a “dangerous team.”

The Red Sox didn’t just add to their batting order – they bolstered their starting rotation. The club’s first major splash of the offseason came in the form of a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox, in which they acquired lefty ace Garrett Crochet.

Crochet shoved in 2024 – his first season as a major league starter. Hurling a four-seamer that tops out at 100 MPH, the 25-year-old struck out 209 batters in 146 innings of work while walking just 33.

The Sox rounded out the calendar year by finalizing a one-year deal with veteran righty Walker Buehler. The 30-year-old, formerly with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was last seen closing out the Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series.

The Red Sox were left in the dust last year as the Yankees raced to the World Series. However, Boston might just be catching up, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to the division and kicking off an exciting new chapter in the historic rivalry.

