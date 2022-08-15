Bronx blunders sour Yankees return home in stifling 4-0 loss to Tampa

When it rains, it pours.

For the New York Yankees and centerfielder, Aaron Hicks, it’s reaching hurricane-type of weather.

Hicks made a crucial mistake in the field, and the Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 in the first game of a three-game series. New York’s hitting struggles persisted but overshadowed a strong day at the park for their ace.

The Yankees sent Gerrit Cole to the hill for his 24th start of the season. The Yankee’s ace made quick work of a struggling Ray’s lineup early retiring the first three batters he faced on just seven pitches.

Cole got into some trouble in the top of the second after an infield hit from Ji-Man Choi was compounded by a two-out walk. The right-hander made the best of the tough situation by responding with a strikeout to end the inning.

But in the top of the fourth, David Peralta sent a liner into center that was misplaced by Hicks and gave the Rays a lead-off triple. Isaac Paredes would drive Peralta in to give the Rays the first run of the game.

In total, Cole threw six innings of one-run ball, giving up just five hits and striking out six. The right-hander was given the loss though.

While the Yankees ace kept the team in the game, the Yankee lineup was flummoxed by the Rays pitching staff.

Tampa used an opener with Jalen Beeks making his seventh start of the season. It was the 16th time Tampa has used an opener during the 2022 season. Beeks went two quick innings of shut-out baseball on just 19 pitches.

But Ryan Yarbrough, the first reliever brought in by Tampa Bay, kept the Bronx Bombers at bay through the next four innings of work. Yarbrough claimed the win for Tampa after throwing four innings of three-hit baseball and striking out six.

Tampa Bay would get all the run support they needed in the top of the ninth thanks to RBI singles from Yandy Diaz and Jose Siri.

The bullpen collection of Ryan Thompson, Brooks Raley, and Jason Adam would end up closing the deal in the Bronx.

New York wasn’t without their chances though. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Yankees had the bases loaded with only one out after an error by Yarbrough gave New York life.

But Aaron Hicks, whose misplay in center had cost the first run, grounded into a 1-2-3 double play to snuff out the Yankee rally, sending a chorus of boos the centerfielder’s way.

Hicks was just a microcosm and face of an entire lineup that wasn’t able to capitalize on any momentum Monday. Gleyber Torres led off the first and eighth innings with hits, but Aaron Judge grounded into two double plays that kept Yankee stadium quiet.

Anthony Rizzo struck out three times, the team as a whole struck out 12 times, and the Yankee’s once formidable lineup has gone frustratingly quiet.

Yankee manager Aaron Boone was aware of the recent struggles of the offense and feels that it’s only a part of the process.

“I think there are a few individuals that are wearing it in how they’ve struggled,” Boone said after the game. “That’s part of it. You gotta find a way to dig yourself out.”

In total, the Yankees have been shut out now through two straight games, haven’t scored over three runs in over a week, and haven’t won a series since the last series in July against the Kansas City Royals. New York has scored just one run in the last 22 innings of baseball.

With the loss, New York falls to 72-44 , but still commands 10 game lead in the AL East.

Tuesday’s contest pits Nestor Cortes with Jeffrey Springs. Cortes will look to hold off what would potentially be a fifth straight series loss. The first pitch is set for 7:05.

Yankees Notes

DJ Lemahieu is day-to-day with a toe injury, Boone announced before Monday’s contest. Giancarlo Stanton is also doing field work and should be swinging a bat on the field, or in the cage shortly.

The Yankees are now 8-15 since the All-star break, the lowest win percentage of teams in the AL playoff race.

New York is now 7-4 against the Rays on the season. Their usual dominance of the AL East division has faltered as of late, but the team still holds a healthy 33-19 record against their division opponents.

For more New York Yankees news, turn to AMNY.com