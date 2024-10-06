Yankees vs. Royals Game 2 betting preview: Breaking down pitching matchup, more

Sep 27, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Following a thrilling back-and-forth victory over the Kansas City Royals Saturday night, the Yankees will look to move one win from the American League Championship Series in Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday night (7:30 p.m. ET).

With a postseason-record five lead changes in Game 1, the Yankees can take full control of the series against Kansas City with one more strong effort in the Bronx.

It is set for a battle of the southpaws in Game 2, with Carlos Rodon making his first postseason start for the Yankees. Rodon is coming off of a much better second season with the Yankees. In a career-high 32 starts, he collected a career-high 16 wins and pitched to a 3.96

ERA — much improved from his 6.85 mark one year ago.

In terms of strikeouts, Rodon’s numbers are all over the place. He struck out as many as 11 batters on Sept. 3 against the Rangers but has struck out four or fewer in seven of his starts. Stay away from his strikeout line of 5.5.

Cole Ragans, fresh off a stellar start in the Wild Card series against the Baltimore Orioles, is getting the ball for the Royals. In his last five starts, including the Wild Card, Ragans has pitched at least six innings and has struck out at least six in each start. As of Sunday,

Ragans’ strikeout line currently sits at over 5.5 at -155. And with the Yankees’ struggles against left-handed pitching this season, that should be a safe bet for those looking to get a strong start on a parlay.

The run total for Monday night’s game is set at 7.5, and personally, I’m looking at the under there.

Hitless in Saturday’s games, superstars Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. will look to get back on track after uncharacteristically poor performances. It’s hard to think that both will go hitless in two straight contests, as Witt only went hitless in consecutive games only a handful of times during the regular season. Giancarlo Stanton and Salvador Perez could be picks for home runs, as both potential future Hall of Famers are looking for their first home runs of the 2024 postseason.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

