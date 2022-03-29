Yankees score 14 runs in preseason win over Phillies

The Yankees continued their stellar offensive play on Tuesday afternoon, as they piled on 14 runs in their preseason win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Yankees’ Marwin González began the onslaught of Yankee runs during the 2nd inning, with a 3-run home run to right field on a four-seam fastball.

Catcher Kyle Higashioka would add to the team’s run total in the 5th inning, swinging at an 81-mile-per-hour pitch and sending the curveball over the right field fence, which scored him and González, who had signed earlier in the inning.

González continued his offensive display in the bottom of the 6th inning, as he recorded an RBI on a single to right.

The bottom of the 8th inning saw a series of base hits and walks, resulting in several runs,, before a Max Burt homer to center field, and a Benjamin Cowles home run to left put the team up 14-2.

On the defensive side, Clarke Schmidt took the mound for the Bronx Bombers first, and retired the side against a potentent Philadelphia offense. The right-hander would go on to give up two runs off a series of on-bases in the second, but recover in a scoreless third inning — finishing the game with 2 hits, 1 walk, and a 2 earned runs.

A series of Yankee pitchers closed out the game with 1 inning each — including Lucas Luetge, Wandy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Chad Green, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Albert Abreu.

The Phillies failed to record another run after their 2-run second inning, and finished the game with 9 strikeouts and 6 hits.

The Yankees, meanwhile, finished the preseason contest with 14 hits and 7 strikeouts.